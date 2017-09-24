Lukaku strikes again as Man United beat Saints 1-0

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign after Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to give them a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

REUTERS: Manchester United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign after Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to give them a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

The result left United second on 16 points from five games, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference as United's prolific close-season signing became the first Premier League player to score for three different clubs against Southampton at their St Mary's Stadium, having also done so with Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Lukaku scrambled a 20th-minute winner, pouncing on his own rebound in the six-yard box after the home team's keeper Fraser Forster had parried the striker's close-range header following a superb cross from the left by Ashley Young.

United had manager Jose Mourinho sent off in the last minute of stoppage time for dissent as Southampton piled the pressure in the closing stages.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Neville Dalton)