Lyon grabs eight wickets as India are dismissed for 189

Nathan Lyon took eight wickets to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings on the opening day of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

  • Posted 04 Mar 2017 12:20
  • Updated 04 Mar 2017 18:20
Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha with team mates.
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot.
Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin with his team mates.
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane.
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli.
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane.
Australia's players successfully appeal for the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli.
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot.
Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli.
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India's Abhinav Mukund.
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli.
BENGALURU: Nathan Lyon took eight wickets to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings on the opening day of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Lyon's figures of 8-50 are the best of his career as India opener Lokesh Rahul top-scored for his side with a patchy 90.

Australia thrashed India by 333 runs in the first match of the four-test series in Pune and skittled the hosts out for less than 200 for the third time in a row.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)

- Reuters