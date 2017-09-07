Lyon puts Australia in charge of Chittagong test

REUTERS: Off spinner Nathan Lyon wrecked Bangladesh's top order to claim 5-58 and boost Australia's prospects of securing a series-levelling victory in the second and final test on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost the top half of their batting lineup to erase the 72-run first innings deficit and were reeling at 154-8 at tea on the penultimate day of the contest.

Mehidy Hasan was batting on 13 at the break, braving a bleeding thumb after a short Pat Cummins delivery brushed his glove before ramming into his helmet.

Taijul Islam was on two at the other end with Bangladesh leading by 82 runs.

Earlier, Australia could not add to their overnight score as Lyon fell for a duck and the tourists were all out for 377 at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

When they returned, paceman Cummins drew first blood when he had Soumya Sarkar caught at slip by Matt Renshaw for nine after forcing him onto the back foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyon, who had claimed 7-94 in the first innings, then seized the game by the scruff of the neck.

He beat an advancing Tamim Iqbal with turn and bounce and while the ball hit Matthew Wade in the chest, the wicketkeeper managed to collect it and whip the bails off to dismiss the batsman for 12.

Imrul Kayes then chipped Lyon to Glenn Maxwell at extra cover and in the spinner's next over Shakib Al Hasan, the architect of Bangladesh's memorable victory in the first test in Dhaka, edged him to David Warner in the slips for two.

Sabbir Rahman added 54 runs with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim but never really looked convincing.

Against the spinners, Sabbir played reverse sweep after reverse sweep, rarely connecting but somehow surviving until Lyon got him stumped for 24.

Cummins dismissed Rahim for 31 and took a diving catch to send back Mominul Haque, who made 29.

Wade, who has had a wretched tour with the bat, became the first Australian glovesman in 62 years to effect three stumpings in a test match.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury/Nick Mulvenney)