Lyon's triple strike restricts Bangladesh to 70-3

REUTERS: Australia's Nathan Lyon struck three times in the first session to wreck Bangladesh's top order, reducing the hosts to 70 for three at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test on Monday.

Humbled inside four days in Dhaka, Australia drafted in Steve O'Keefe in a three-pronged spin attack, a strategy they did not need since 1978, and Lyon was rewarded for his clever change of pace on a pitch where the ball kept low.

Mominul Haque, who replaced paceman Shafiul Islam in the lone change to the Bangladesh squad which had triumphed in Dhaka, was batting on 24 at the break.

He raised 49 runs with Soumya Sarkar who fell for 33 on the stroke of lunch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won an important toss and unsurprisingly opted to bat against a spin-heavy Australia but the hosts did not get the start they were looking for.

Opener Tamim Iqbal did not look comfortable against the pace of Pat Cummins and was spilled in the slip by Glenn Maxwell off Australia's lone paceman.

Tamim, however, could not make the most of the reprieve and was dismissed leg before for nine by a quicker Lyon delivery in the 10th over.

Four overs later, Lyon was convinced he had trapped Imrul Kayes for four but the appeal was turned down.

Australia skipper Steve Smith decided to review the decision which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have hit the stumps.

Sarkar played positively at the other end, stepping out on one occasion to hit Lyon for a six as he and Mominul embarked on rebuilding the innings.

Just when they looked like guiding the hosts to lunch without any more damage, Lyon sent a skidding delivery which resulted in the third leg before dismissal of the session.

Australia also dropped Usman Khawaja, replacing him with batting all-rounder Hilton Cartwright.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)