Mainz sign winger Fischer from Middlesbrough

REUTERS: Mainz 05 have signed winger Victor Fischer from Middlesbrough on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said.

The 23-year-old Denmark international, who joined Middlesbrough from Ajax Amsterdam at the start of last season, made just 13 Premier League appearances as the Teesside club were relegated from the English top flight.

"Sporting director Rouven Schroeder and head coach Sandro Schwarz absolutely convinced me about the path Mainz is on," Fischer said in a statement.

"I want to become a part of this team and this club quickly, find my form and show my qualities as an attacking player."

Fischer, who is capped 15 times by Denmark, scored 24 goals in 79 appearances for Ajax between 2012 and 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)