Makelele leaves Swansea to manage Belgian side Eupen

Swansea City assistant manager Claude Makelele has left the Premier League club to become the manager of Belgium's KAS Eupen, the Welsh team said on Monday.

REUTERS: Swansea City assistant manager Claude Makelele has left the Premier League club to become the manager of Belgium's KAS Eupen, the Welsh team said on Monday.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Makelele joined Swansea as Paul Clement's assistant manager in January and helped the team escape relegation last season.

Frenchman Makelele, 44, takes over at Eupen with the club bottom of the Belgian first division standings.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)