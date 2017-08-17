Malaysia clinches first gold medal of SEA Games in men's chinlone

KUALA LUMPUR: Hosts Malaysia fired an early warning in the quest to top the overall medal tally at the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games by snatching the first gold medal of the meet in the men's chinlone linking event.



In the final at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 17), the Malaysian national men's chinlone squad collected 391 points to beat the Philippines who scored 271 points.

Chinlone is a team sport played with a rattan ball, where players pass the ball back and forth using their feets, knees and heads as they walk around a circle.

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin presented the medals to team skipper Muhammad Faiz Roslan and his players, Mohammad Kamal Aizat Azmi, Ab Muhaimi Che Bongsu, Putera Aidil Israfi Kamaruzaman, Muhamad Asyraaf Abd Hadi, Izuan Afendi Azlan, Mohd Nazuha Mohd Nadzli and Iskandar Zulkarnain Salim.

The stadium reverberated with strains of Malaysia's national anthem "Negaraku" as the national flag was hoisted for the first time at the biennial meet.



With reference to Malaysia's 111-gold target for the SEA Games, Khairy then told reporters at the ceremony: "One down and 110 to go."

However with the opening ceremony still three days away, Malaysia are in second spot on the medals tally behind Indonesia.

Indonesia clinched both the men’s and women’s compound archery gold medals later on Wednesday (Aug 16).



In the men's event, Indonesia's Prima Wisnu Wardhana beat home favourite Mohamed Juwaidi after the Malaysian stumbled midway throught the final. Wardhana took advantage of the three point deficit and never looked back to take the gold at 145-144.