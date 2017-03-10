Malaysia-North Korea Asian Cup qualifier postponed: AFC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Cup qualifier between North Korea and Malaysia later this month has been postponed, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday (Mar 10) amid diplomatic tensions.

The fixture was scheduled to be played on March 28 in Pyongyang, but the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had put in a request to the AFC for the match to be held at "a neutral venue".

Malaysia and North Korea are locked in a diplomatic spat over the killing of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Monday, the Malaysian government barred its national football squad from travelling to Pyongyang for the qualifying match, for safety reasons.

"The Asian Football Confederation Competitions Committee have on Friday decided to postpone the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Final Round Qualifier between DPR Korea and Malaysia," the AFC announced on its website.

It said it decided to postpone the tie "after escalating diplomatic tension between the governments of DPR Korea and Malaysia", adding that a new date for the game would be announced in due course.

The two nations were due to open the final phase of qualifying for the Asian Cup finals hosted by the United Arab Emirates with a Group B encounter at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium.

Hong Kong and Lebanon will also play in North Korea during qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup, the continent's equivalent of the European Championships.

Hong Kong FA chief executive Mark Sutcliffe on Thursday also called for the match to postponed, adding that the tie could be played in Pyongyang at a later date when relations between the countries had improved.