Malaysia team barred from playing N Korea in Asian football qualifier

KUALA LUMPUR: For safety reasons, the Malaysian government has barred its national football squad from flying to Pyongyang for the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea on Mar 28.

The Harimau Malaysia squad had been due to begin their third round qualifying campaign in the North Korean capital in preparation for the 2019 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

In a press release issued on Monday (Mar 6), Football Association of Malaysia's (FAM) secretary-general Hamidin Mohd Amin said he was informed of the decision by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and via a letter by the ministry.

"The decision was made after the matter was discussed in parliament recently," said Mr Hamidin in the statement.

Mr Hamidin said that he was informed by Foreign Minister Anifah Aman on Mar 2 that the match venue was safe and that any changes would be related to him.



"But Malaysia's decision to expel North Korean envoy Kang Chol on Mar 4 has made it unsafe at the moment for Malaysians to visit North Korea," he added.