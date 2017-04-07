Malinga takes his first T20 hat-trick against Bangladesh

REUTERS: Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga took his first hat-trick in a Twenty20 international during the penultimate over of Bangladesh's innings in the final match of the series in Colombo on Thursday.

Malinga dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehedi Hasan to complete his fourth hat-trick in international cricket and become the fifth player in history to achieve the feat in a Twenty20 international.

The 33-year-old joins Sri Lanka team mate Thisara Perera, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee and retired fast bowlers Brett Lee( Australia) and Jacob Oram (New Zealand) on the elite list.

Malinga's hat-trick is the second of the tour after Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed claimed a hat-trick in the second ODI in Dambulla last month.

Bangladesh ended their innings on 176 for 9.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)