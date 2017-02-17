Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach

LONDON: Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

City were charged with failing to ensure their anti-doping "club whereabouts" information was accurate. No further details were given.

Regulation 14 of the FA anti-doping regulations requires all clubs to provide, on request, training dates, start and finish times, where training is taking place and players' overnight addresses.

"It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate," the rules stipulate.

(US$1 = 0.8016 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neville Dalton)