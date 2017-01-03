Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Man City make light of Fernandinho red card to beat Burnley

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score as Manchester City made light of playing for an hour with 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

  • Posted 03 Jan 2017 01:10
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the game Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Burnley's Stephen Ward looks dejected after the game Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shakes the hand of referee Lee Mason after the game Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Burnley's Sam Vokes looks dejected as Manchester City's Claudio Bravo looks on Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Burnley's Jeff Hendrick in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
prev
next

REUTERS: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score as Manchester City made light of playing for an hour with 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

City, needing a quick response after defeat at title rivals Liverpool on Saturday, suffered a blow when Fernandinho was red-carded just past the half hour mark for a wild-looking tackle on Burnley's Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The hosts dominated after the break, however, and took the lead after 58 minutes when Gael Clichy's low shot crept past Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and into the far corner.

Aguero, introduced as a second-half substitute, doubled City's lead with a fine finish from a tight angle four minutes later but Ben Mee halved the deficit to set up a tense finale.

City moved above Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into third spot in the Premier League with 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea who play away at Spurs on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters