Man City's best chance is to attack Monaco, says Guardiola

PARIS: Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City edged an astonishing last 16, first leg 5-3 at the Etihad Stadium, having trailed 2-1 and 3-2, and will approach the second leg in a similarly attacking fashion.

"The best way (to defend) is score goals, attack as much as possible," Guardiola told reporters in Monaco on Tuesday.

"When one team scores that many goals and you think about just defending, you kill yourself. The idea is to attack."

Monaco have been a formidable attacking unit this season, scoring 84 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games, and carved City open in the first leg before capitulating late on.

Monaco's Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored twice in Manchester but there are doubts about his fitness ahead of the return after he suffered a hip injury at the weekend.

"Falcao feels better but I do not know if he is fit to start. We'll see tomorrow," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said.

Whether he plays will not effect Guardiola's thinking though. "Monaco win a lot of games because they attack well and when that happens football is amazing," he said.

After several disappointments, City made their first major impact in the Champions League last season, reaching the semi-finals under Guardiola's predecessor Manuel Pellegrini.

With Guardiola's track record in the competition, however, the Premier League club want to take the next step.

"I am not here for me I am here for a group of people to do it better. I want to help a new club be stable in Europe," the Spaniard said. "What I want is tomorrow make a good game, I want to be in the quarter-finals, it would be a dream for me."

City defender Bacary Sagna knows he will be in for a busy night on the French Riviera.

"As a defender, it is never pleasing to concede goals. I was upset after the first leg that we conceded three goals. I cannot be happy with that," the former Arsenal player said.

"It shows the spirit of Monaco. They create a lot of chances to score goals and they have a lot of quality. They are a strong team but we have already shown we have a lot of quality too."

