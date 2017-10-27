Man United's Shaw optimistic of Pochettino reunion

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has praised his former manager Mauricio Pochettino and is hopeful of reuniting with the Tottenham Hotspur coach in the future.

Shaw played under Pochettino at Southampton during the latter half of the 2012-13 season as the Saints finished eighth in the Premier League. The England International moved to United at the end of the season.

In the epilogue of Spanish pundit Guillem Balague's new book "Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs", the 22-year-old hailed his fantastic relationship with the Argentine and reckoned Pochettino would like to work with him again as well.

"I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league...I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again," Shaw wrote.

"He used to call me his son, that's how good our relationship was. I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

"He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, 'You should do this better'. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better."

Shaw is struggling to get playing time at United after falling out with manager Jose Mourinho and could meet Pochettino when second-placed United host third-placed Tottenham in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)