Managing Middlesbrough is my dream, says Ravanelli

LONDON: Former Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli says he has a dream that one day he might return to the Premier League as manager of Middlesbrough.

"My dream is to come back to Middlesbrough as manager. This is my dream. Honestly...I love Middlesbrough," the silver-haired Italian told Sky Sports television on Friday.

Now 48, Ravanelli was a star signing of the 1996-97 season and the 'White Feather' made an immediate impact at the North-East club with a hat-trick against Liverpool on his debut.

He left for Olympique Marseille when Middlesbrough were relegated at the end of the season despite his 17 goals in 35 appearances.

The Teessiders still retain a special place in his heart however, even if he has expressed a similar desire to manage some of his other past clubs.

"Middlesbrough for me is a fantastic experience," he said. "My first game with Liverpool, 3-3, I did the hat-trick. It was a fantastic day for me. I remember this game very, very well.

"Middlesbrough fans are very passionate for football... you look in the eyes of the fans and see the passion for football."

Ravanelli, who joined the Juventus coaching staff after hanging up his boots as a player and had a short spell with Ajaccio in French Ligue 1 in 2013 before being sacked, said he was "ready 100 percent".

The Italian, who also played for England's Derby County and Scottish side Dundee in a much-travelled career that included stints at six Italian clubs, recognised, however, that current manager Aitor Karanka was doing a good job.

The Spaniard brought Middlesbrough back to the Premier League last year after they had spent 11 seasons in the second tier, and appears to be in no immediate danger despite the side being 16th.

The only club yet to score or concede a goal in the Premier League since the New Year host 12th placed West Ham United at the Riverside on Saturday.

"Karanka is a fantastic manager," said Ravanelli. "One day, I don't know why, when Karanka leaves Middlesbrough, (maybe) Steve calls me".

Steve Gibson, the club's owner, saved Middlesbrough from liquidation in 1986 and transformed their fortunes with the departure from Ayresome Park in 1995 for the 33,000 seat Riverside.

