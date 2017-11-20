Manchester City must keep their cool despite stellar start, says Kompany

Manchester City extended their winning run in the season to 16 games across all competitions but captain Vincent Kompany has urged the Premier League side to remain composed in their pursuit of silverware.

City maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday and are unbeaten in the Champions League heading into the knockout stages.

"It's exceptional, but it's early doors in the season, and we want to put it aside a little bit and just focus on the next game," Kompany told the club's website.

"Hopefully we can continue such a special start. I think when you're pushing the boundaries like this, the main thing for yourself is to always feel like you can achieve even more, and more.

"We've got no silverware for it, and therefore so many reasons to just stay calm about it. Hopefully this is just something at the start of a beautiful story."

Pep Guardiola's team finished third in the league last season and ended the campaign trophyless and defender Kompany is wary of a repeat this time around.

"We have played well last season as well, and therefore we need to be cautious that it's not just about how well we play, but how much we can actually do the damage when we're on the pitch," Kompany said.

City top their Champions League group and face Feyenoord in their penultimate group stage match on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)