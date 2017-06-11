Manchester United agree transfer of Benfica's Lindelof

Manchester United have agreed an undisclosed fee for Benfica's Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old now has to agree personal terms and pass a medical but United are optimistic of making him their first major signing of the close season.

Manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to strengthen his squad in several areas, including defence, after qualifying for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League last month.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms," said a statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete."

