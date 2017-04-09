Channel NewsAsia

Manchester United cruise to victory at Sunderland

SUNDERLAND 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 3

  • Posted 09 Apr 2017 23:10
Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them with a routine 3-0 win at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 28th goal of the season in all competitions put United ahead and Sunderland's cause became all but impossible after Seb Larsson was sent off close to halftime.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead 46 seconds after the interval and the game petered out with Sunderland offering little in response as they failed to score for the seventh Premier League game in succession.

Marcus Rashford struck a third in the 89th minute - his first in the league since September - after being set expertly up by the classy Ibrahimovic.

United have 57 points from 30 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester City having played a game less.

Sunderland remain 10 points adrift of safety.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

- Reuters