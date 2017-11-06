Manchester United players keen to prove themselves after break - Herrera

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United players will be eager to prove themselves after the international break as they head into it with a 1-0 loss to Premier League champions Chelsea, midfielder Ander Herrera said.

Spaniard Alvaro Morata scored the winner that re-ignited Chelsea's hopes of retaining the title as they sit just one point behind second-placed United and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 11 league games.

For United, the defeat marked their second in three league games and left them eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's disappointing for us because we came here to win, we pressed them and we created a couple of good chances... ," Herrera told the club's website.

"When you lose you want to play as soon as possible but we have to wait a couple of weeks but also it's good to have some rest. Some players have played every game since the other international break so it's good to have a rest and recover."

Defender Chris Smalling, who was left out England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for this month's friendlies, also reflected on the defeat and bemoaned the international break.

"The result is frustrating because we put in so much effort and I think we controlled large parts of the game," Smalling said.

"It's unfortunate there's now an international break but I think we'll have to regroup and in our next game make sure we put on a performance to rectify this.

"I think it's about us getting back to Old Trafford for that game and put on a performance that the fans can be proud of."

United host 11th placed Newcastle United when the league resumes on Nov. 18.

