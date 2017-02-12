Mane double puts Liverpool back on track

REUTERS: Liverpool finally kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham could have cut leaders' Chelsea's lead to six points ahead of their trip to Burnley on Sunday, but they were swept aside before halftime by a vibrant Liverpool side who had failed to win in the league in 2017.

Mane scored in the 16th and 18th minutes - both goals coming after ragged defending - and only Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris prevented the Senegalese completing a first-half hat-trick as the visitors buckled under the pressure.

Tottenham, unbeaten in their last nine league matches and with only two previous league defeats all season, rarely threatened a comeback as their dismal run at Anfield continued in a lacklustre display.

Victory lifted Liverpool back into fourth spot with 49 points from 25 games, one behind second-placed Tottenham.

