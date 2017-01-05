Marco Silva appointed Hull City manager

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Hull City appointed Marco Silva as manager for the rest of the season on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese -- who guided Olympiakos to the Greek title last term before resigning -- replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Silva's first match in charge of the bottom-placed club will be Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with fellow relegation battlers Swansea City.

"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam in a statement on the club's website.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status."