Marquez takes fourth MotoGP title in five years

VALENCIA, Spain: Honda's Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world championship in five years on Sunday after his only rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the season-ending race in Valencia.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who had started on pole position with a 21-point lead, becomes the sport's youngest ever four times champion in the top category.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)