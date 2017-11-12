Marquez takes fourth MotoGP title in five years

Sport

Marquez takes fourth MotoGP title in five years

Honda's Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world championship in five years on Sunday after his only rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the season-ending race in Valencia.

FILE PHOTO - MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) and Dani Pedrosa (R) pose during the launch of a new Honda CBR150R at the Sentul Circuit, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on February 14, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto
(Updated: )

Bookmark

VALENCIA, Spain: Honda's Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world championship in five years on Sunday after his only rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the season-ending race in Valencia.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who had started on pole position with a 21-point lead, becomes the sport's youngest ever four times champion in the top category.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark