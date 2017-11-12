Marquez takes fourth MotoGP title in five years
VALENCIA, Spain: Honda's Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world championship in five years on Sunday after his only rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the season-ending race in Valencia.
The 24-year-old Spaniard, who had started on pole position with a 21-point lead, becomes the sport's youngest ever four times champion in the top category.
