Marsh and Renshaw hit fifties to give Australia lead

BENGALURU: Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

After resuming the second day on 40-0, the touring side reached 237 for six at stumps against India, who were bundled out for 189 in their first innings on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade was unbeaten on 25 with Mitchell Starc 14 not out at the other end.

It was an inspired bowling performance from India, who gave away only 197 runs in 90 overs but without much luck.

The touring side, who lead the four-match series 1-0 after their 333-run win in the opening test at Pune, lost two wickets in a hard-fought morning session against a rejuvenated India but recovered through a 52-run stand between Renshaw and Marsh.

The left-handed Marsh enjoyed some luck, being handed his first reprieve when he edged paceman Umesh Yadav to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on 14 but India made the mistake of opting against a review of the umpire's not-out verdict.

Marsh was then given out leg before against Umesh on 44 but the 33-year-old successfully overturned the decision on review.

In the next over, paceman Ishant Sharma bowled a no-ball with replays confirming Marsh would have been out lbw if not for the illegal delivery. India's frustrations were heightened with edges from the batsman falling short of their fielders.

Marsh finally departed for 66, caught off Umesh, but not before he had added another 57 with Wade for the sixth wicket.

EXCHANGE OF WORDS

Earlier, India depended heavily on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to weave some magic after his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon picked up eight wickets for 50 on the first day.

The world's top-ranked spinner did provide the breakthrough, spinning one around David Warner's bat to hit his off-stump. The left-handed opener managed to add 10 runs to his overnight score before being dismissed for 33.

The fall of Warner spurred on the Indian side as they came hard at Renshaw and Australia captain Steve Smith, with an exchange of words between opposing players forcing the umpires to intervene to calm the situation.

Cheered on by a big Sunday crowd, Ishant's hostile spell of fast bowling troubled Smith but Australia managed to keep India at bay for more than 20 overs with a second-wicket stand of 30.

After a 10-over spell by Ashwin, during which he conceded just eight runs for the wicket of Warner, India captain Virat Kohli brought on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

He gave India the second success of the morning when Smith was out for eight, getting an inside edge to his pad to be caught by Saha.

The 20-year-old Renshaw, who scored 68 in Pune, was dropped by Kohli off Umesh on 29 and went on to complete his third half-century in tests.

Renshaw, who made 60, hit Jadeja for the first six of the match over long-off but was outsmarted two balls later when the bowler got one to spin past the batsman for Saha to complete the stumping.

Jadeja grabbed a third wicket when he dismissed Peter Handscomb for 16 with Ashwin completing a juggling catch at mid-wicket.

