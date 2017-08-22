Martial tips Man United team mate Pogba to win Ballon d'Or soon

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the world's best midfield player and has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the next five years, the Frenchman's club and national team mate Anthony Martial has said.

Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus in 2016, scored five goals and provided four assists in 30 Premier League appearances last campaign.

The 24-year-old has started the current season strongly with two goals and an assist in the first two league matches and Martial believes his compatriot can reach the next level and become the best footballer in the world.

"Paul is very mentally strong and he is very sure of himself," Martial told United's website (www.manutd.com).

"He is a big guy, he is very technical on the ball and he has lots of endurance. I would say he is probably the best midfield player in the world.

"He is still young, too, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better... If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d'Or award in the next five years."

Martial, who has scored two goals in as many league games this season, also praised Pogba's attributes off the pitch and said the duo are targeting silverware at both domestic and national tournaments.

"We want to win a lot of trophies together at United, and we also want to win the World Cup with France," the 21-year-old added.

The United duo will be looking to extend their flying start to the campaign when the club host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

