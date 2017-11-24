Mata keen to extend long-term Manchester United stay

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is enjoying life at the club and says he is open to extending his four-year stay at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has made over 150 appearances for United since joining in 2014. His contract expires next year though the club have the option to extend it until 2019.

"I'm happy here. The club is massive, the support we have is massive. I've been settled down in the city since year one," Mata, who has scored once in 13 appearances this season, told ESPN.

"I'm 29 and hopefully I can play football for some more years. It would be great to play until I'm 40 like Ryan Giggs. But that's still a bit far, still 11 years.

"You never know what can happen in football and in life. But my feeling now is that I'm happy here and I wouldn't have any problem continuing here for more time."

United, who are second in the Premier League, eight points behind Manchester City, host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)