Mattek-Sands taken to hospital screaming in pain after Wimbledon stumble

Sport

Mattek-Sands taken to hospital screaming in pain after Wimbledon stumble

American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.

File Photo: Mar 23, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States hits a forehand against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (not pictured) on day three of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. PHOTO: Reuters/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON: American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.

The player, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when she stumbled mid-court at the beginning of the third set, was treated by doctors for more than 20 minutes on court, and given oxygen.

"Help me, help me please," she screamed, as medics placed her on a stretcher. "It hurts, hurts so much."

(Editing by: Ossian Shine)

Source: Reuters