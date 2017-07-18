Matthews wins Tour de France stage 16

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ROMANS-SUR-ISERE, France: Australian Michael Matthews won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 165-km ride from Le-Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere on Tuesday.

The Team Sunweb rider outsprinted Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen and German John Degenkolb, who were second and third respectively.

Briton Chris Froome retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

