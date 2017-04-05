May the 4th be with you: Singapore's first Star Wars Run

SINGAPORE: Singapore's first Star Wars Run will be held on May 6, 7pm at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, its organiser Esprimo said on Tuesday (Apr 4).

There are two events to choose from, according to a press release. Registration for the 4.5km non-competitive run costs S$85 per participant, while the 10km competitive one costs S$80. Registration for both events, which can be done via the event website, closes on Apr 17.

Participants for the 4.5km run can choose to run on either the Dark Side thematic route or on the Light Side, said Esprimo.





Leaning towards the Dark Side? Your run pack will include a Darth Vader plushie. (Photo: Star Wars Run website)

The 10km run will pass through a section of the Dark Side, it said, adding that both routes will have "engagement zones" filled with light projections, music and photo opportunities with "Star Wars-themed surprises".

Participants will receive a run pack comprising a T-shirt, plush toy and drawstring bag themed either the Light or Dark Side, as well as a towel and a medal unique to each category.

Pyrotechnics, as well as appearances by Star Wars characters Chewbacca and Kylo Ren, will flag off both runs.

The run will culminate in a "race village" with Star Wars-themed food and activities, as well as an outdoor movie screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.





A light colour-themed run pack for those who choose to join the Rebellion. (Photo: Star Wars Run website)

Esprimo said the run will fall on the last evening of a three-day celebration marking Star Wars Day, also known as May the 4th.

The Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You Festival - described as the "first Star Wars extravaganza of such a scale in Singapore" - will take place at the Supertree Grove.

For the event, the Supertrees will be transformed into "SaberTrees" via a light-up that will make it glow like lightsabers, the weapon of choice of the Jedi and Sith warriors.



Also on display is a replica of the iconic All-Terrain Scout Transport, which was first introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Visitors can get a close-up, aerial look of the replica from the OCBC Skyway, the press release said.

Each night at 7.45pm and 8.45pm throughout the festival, there will also be a 15-minute light performance called Garden Rhapsody: Star Wars Edition, set against the Star Wars soundtrack.