Men's world downhill cancelled by fog

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.

Low clouds descended over the 2,774m course shortly before the scheduled 1100 GMT start and despite sun shining elsewhere on the surrounding peaks, they would not disperse.

Race organisers made several inspections as the first group of competitors waited in the starting hut and thousands of ski fans thronged the finish area, before eventually calling off the race at around 1315 GMT.

There was no immediate decision about when the race would be re-scheduled.

Canada's Erik Guay was amongst the favourites after winning the super-G earlier this week. Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria should have been the first starter.

The women's downhill takes place on Sunday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)