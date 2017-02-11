Men's world downhill delayed by poor visibility

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Fog patches delayed the start of the men's downhill at the world Alpine skiing championships on Saturday.

Low clouds descended on the course shortly before the scheduled 1100 GMT start and the race will now start at 1130 GMT if visibility improves.

Canada's Erik Guay will start amongst the favourites after winning the super-G earlier this week.

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria is the first starter while Swiss reigning world champion Patrick Kueng is 10th on the start list.

