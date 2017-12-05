Merseyside derby pick of the ties in FA Cup third round

LONDON: Liverpool will welcome Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round while holders Arsenal face a trip to second-tier Nottingham Forest following Monday's draw.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Burnley, 12-times winners Manchester United host second-tier Derby County while Chelsea are away at Norwich City.

Brighton & Hove Albion were pulled out of the hat at home to arch rivals Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough entertain Sunderland in a mouthwatering north-east clash.

The third round, to be played from Jan. 5-7, sees teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

Non-league side AFC Fylde could potentially land a lucrative encounter at top-flight Bournemouth should they upset third-tier pacesetters Wigan Athletic in their second round replay.

Fleetwood and Hereford will battle it out in their replay to face 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City.

Struggling West Ham United travel to Shrewsbury Town, who are currently second in England's third tier.

Third round draw

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers v West Bromwich Albion or Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City or Crewe Alexandra

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday or Carlisle United

Ties to be played Jan. 5-7

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris)