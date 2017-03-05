Mertens nets double as Napoli upset Roma

ROME: Dries Mertens scored twice as third-placed Napoli upset AS Roma 2-1 away on Saturday and moved to within two points of them in the Serie A standings.

Mertens was set up for the opening goal by Marek Hamsik with a clever through ball but still needed to beat the offside trap and two defenders before chipping cleverly over Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 25th minute.

The Belgian international added a second five minutes into the second half, touching in a cross from the left by Lorenzo Insigne.

But Napoli had to survive an anxious final five minutes after Kevin Strootman pulled a goal back in the 89th minute and Mohamed Salah, who had hit the upright, and Diego Perotti came close to a stoppage-time equaliser with Napoli's Pepe Reina pulling off a dramatic save to ensure the points.

Napoli are now back in contention for an automatic Champions League berth next season as they moved on to 57 points. Second- placed Roma have 59, seven behind leaders Juventus who play at Udinese on Sunday.

