Messi likely to play as Singapore host Argentina in June

SINGAPORE: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is slated to feature when two-time World Cup champions Argentina play Singapore in a friendly match at the National Stadium on June 13.

In a press statement on Wednesday (Apr 19), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed that the fixture will see the South American side field a full strength team which is set to include superstars Lionel Messi, Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria.

The match, which is scheduled to mark FAS' 125-year anniversary, is part of a four-nation tour that will see Argentina play Brazil in Melbourne on Jun 9 and the Socceroos then taking on Brazil at the same venue on Jun 13.

Commenting on the Lion’s chances against the star-studded side, national coach V Sundramoorthy said: "FAS has worked very hard to finalise the match, which will benefit our players and coaches in terms of invaluable exposure as well as enhance the level of sporting entertainment for fans in Singapore," he said.

"I am looking forward to leading my country out against such the two-time FIFA World Cup champions, and we hope that Singaporeans will come out in force to cheer us on.



"A packed stadium on 13 June will make a huge difference and give our players the boost they need against a team with so many talented world-class players,” Sundram added.

Ticket prices for the fixture will be available through the Sports Hub website from 9am on Thursday (Apr 20). Adult tickets cost between S$40 and S$188 while concession tickets, for children aged 16 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above, cost S$25.