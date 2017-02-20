Messi penalty rescues win for struggling Barca

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi's late penalty saw bedraggled Barcelona scrape a 2-1 victory over Leganes on Sunday at a divided Nou Camp as the La Liga champions looked as if they had still not recovered from their harrowing midweek defeat against Paris St Germain.

Messi scored both Barca goals, slotting home the crucial 90th minute spot kick, to earn an undistinguished victory that keeps their title hopes flickering - but it was another tough night for coach Luis Enrique, who was booed by some of the home fans.

Messi, anonymous in the 4-0 Champions League defeat at PSG, put Barca ahead in the fourth minute but Leganes were rewarded for a bold approach which saw them create numerous chances when Unai Lopez levelled in the 71st minute after a huge error from Sergi Roberto.

Neymar won a penalty late on which Messi converted to steal the win for Barca, keeping them within reach of leaders Real Madrid and temporarily easing the pressure on Luis Enrique.

He was jeered by a large number of the home supporters but received roaring approval from the most vocal section.

The win leaves Barca second in the table on 51 points, one behind leaders Real, who have two games in hand on the Catalans and Sevilla, who are third on 49.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)