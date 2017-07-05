Messi to remain at Barcelona until 2021 after agreeing new deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has agreed to renew his contract with club in a deal that will keep the Argentina international at the Nou Camp until 2021, the Spanish side said on Wednesday.

The five-times Ballon d'Or winner has been at Barcelona for close to two decades, rising through their youth system to become one of the most successful and recognisable footballers in the world.

