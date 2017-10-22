Metz sack coach Hinschberger after 'catastrophic' start

Coach Philippe Hinschberger was sacked by Ligue 1 bottom side Metz on Sunday, with the club citing the team's "catastrophic situation".

REUTERS: Coach Philippe Hinschberger was sacked by Ligue 1 bottom side Metz on Sunday, with the club citing the team's "catastrophic situation".

Metz, who lost 2-1 at home to Dijon on Saturday, have three points from 10 games after losing nine of them.

The club said in a statement that the team would be led in the interim by reserve coach Jose Pinot.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)