Metz sack coach Hinschberger after 'catastrophic' start

Sport

Metz sack coach Hinschberger after 'catastrophic' start

Coach Philippe Hinschberger was sacked by Ligue 1 bottom side Metz on Sunday, with the club citing the team's "catastrophic situation".

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Paris Saint Germain v FC Metz - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France - 21/08/16. Metz's coach Philippe Hinschberger reacts during his soccer match. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bookmark

REUTERS: Coach Philippe Hinschberger was sacked by Ligue 1 bottom side Metz on Sunday, with the club citing the team's "catastrophic situation".

Metz, who lost 2-1 at home to Dijon on Saturday, have three points from 10 games after losing nine of them.

The club said in a statement that the team would be led in the interim by reserve coach Jose Pinot.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark