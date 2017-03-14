Mexico suspends players caught in referee row for a year

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's soccer federation said in a statement on Monday a committee reviewing sanctions against two players from top flight clubs at the heart of a row with the country's referees has decided to suspend the men for one year.

The federation made the announcement on Club America defender Pablo Aguilar and Toluca forward Enrique Triverio, who originally received ten and eight match bans respectively after the two clashed with referees in games last week.

The Mexican referees' association said those punishments were too lenient and went on strike, leading to the weekend soccer program in Mexico's top league to be called off. The federation said on Monday the two players would also be fined.

(Reporting by Carlos Pacheco)