Middlesbrough sack manager Monk

REUTERS: Middlesbrough have sacked manager Garry Monk following an inconsistent start to the season, the Championship (second tier) side have announced.

Former Swansea City boss Monk took charge at Middlesbrough in June, following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season, and was fired after his team managed only 10 wins in 23 league games to sit ninth in the standings.

"The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future." Middlesbrough said in a statement. (www.mfc.co.uk)

"The club's Academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge of first team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed."

