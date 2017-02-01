Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura

REUTERS: Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has made over 170 appearances since arriving in England in 2010, playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace as well as the Hornets.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka had criticised the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind their rivals in the battle to avoid relegation.

Middlesbrough, who are two points and three places above the drop zone, drew 1-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, failing to end their winless league run since mid-December.

The club have already signed Rudy Gestede from second-tier Aston Villa and Patrick Bamford from Chelsea this month, but neither forward has played much this season.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford)