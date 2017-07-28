Middlesbrough sign striker Fletcher from West Ham

Middlesbrough have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United for 6.5 million pounds on a four-year contract, the English Championship club said on Friday.

Fletcher, 21, who joined West Ham last July, failed to find the net in limited first-team opportunities under manager Slaven Bilic, starting only twice in all competitions during the 2016-17 season.

A former Manchester United trainee, Fletcher scored eight goals in 27 appearances during a six-month loan spell with Barnsley last year.

Fletcher is Boro manager Garry Monk's sixth major signing of the close season transfer window after the arrival of Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Cyrus Christie, Jonny Howson and Darren Randolph at the Riverside Stadium.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)