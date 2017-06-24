Midfielder Harrop joins Preston from Man United

Preston North End have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Josh Harrop from Manchester United on a four-year contract after his contract, the English Championship team said on Friday.

REUTERS: Preston North End have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Josh Harrop from Manchester United on a four-year contract after his contract, the English Championship team said on Friday.

Harrop, 21, was the top scorer for United's reserve team with 10 goals in 25 appearances last season and made a memorable senior debut, scoring the opener in United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2016-17 league campaign.

"It's a new start for me to get things going in my career and I'm buzzing to get playing and to make an impact in the team," Harrop said on Preston's official website. (www.pnefc.net)

"Hopefully I can achieve my aims and ambitions that I have set myself by coming here and that's to get promoted with Preston North End and help the club get as high as we can."

Harrop is Preston's third signing in the current transfer window as they recruited striker Sean Maguire and goalkeeper Declan Rudd earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)