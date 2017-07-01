Midfielder Niguez signs new nine-year deal at Atletico

Midfielder Saul Niguez has signed a new nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid that will keep him at the La Liga club until June 2026.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting midfield talents in Europe over the past two seasons, and was a key player during Atletico's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Niguez played 53 games for Atletico last season, scoring nine goals, four of which were in the Champions League.

"I am very happy because at Atletico we are a family and there is no better place to be," Niguez said in a statement.

"I will work my full potential on the field as always to pay back the trust that the club is giving to me. I'd like to thank all my team mates and the coaching staff for their help day by day so that I can be the player I am today."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

