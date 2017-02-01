Milivojevic joins Crystal Palace from Olympiakos

LONDON: Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbian international midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus for an undisclosed fee, they said on Tuesday.

Relegation-threatened Palace said the 25-year-old had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club.

"I am delighted to bring Luka to the club. He has experience in UEFA Champions League and International football and will add a new dimension to our midfield," manager Sam Allardyce told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"He is a talented two footed player with intelligent passing ability as well as being very strong defensively, in and out of possession."

