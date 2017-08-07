Milner-Skudder, Laulala recalled to All Blacks as 'Bus' garaged

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has recalled prop Nepo Laulala and fleet-footed winger Nehe Milner-Skudder to his squad for the first time since 2015, while dropping Julian Savea for the Rugby Championship.

WELLINGTON: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has recalled prop Nepo Laulala and fleet-footed winger Nehe Milner-Skudder to his squad for the first time since 2015, while dropping Julian Savea for the Rugby Championship.

Milner-Skudder, named World Rugby's 'Breakthrough Player' in 2015, was included in the 33-man squad released on Monday after missing much of the past 18 months following shoulder surgery last year and then a broken foot earlier this season.

Chiefs tighthead Laulala played the last of his four tests against Australia in 2015 before suffering a serious knee injury and will hope to break back into the side for the Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Sydney on Aug. 19.

Prolific try-scorer Savea, nicknamed 'The Bus' for his bruising running game, is the notable omission from the Kieran Read-captained squad, losing out to Milner-Skudder, Israel Dagg and Waisake Naholo among the outside backs.

"Firstly, we congratulate all players selected for the ... Rugby Championship, particularly Nepo and Nehe, who we welcome back," Hansen said in a statement.

"Conversely, we commiserate with those who have missed out, particularly Julian Savea and the unlucky (flanker) Matt Todd, both of whom have made great contributions to the All Blacks jersey and will do so again in the future, I'm sure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

With tighthead prop Charlie Faumuina and flyhalf Aaron Cruden heading to France, Hansen was forced to make changes from his squad that drew the series with the British and Irish Lions.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga is now expected to take on a greater role as Beauden Barrett's backup, while Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie could also see some action in the number 10 jersey.

McKenzie has mostly played fullback in Super Rugby but both Hansen and new Chiefs coach Colin Cooper have said they see his future at flyhalf.

He was named as a replacement in the squad, with team vice-captain and fullback Ben Smith available for just the opener against the Wallabies and the return game in Dunedin the following week before he takes a sabbatical until next year's Super Rugby season.

The All Blacks' first two matches double as the openers for the three-match Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested with the Wallabies.

New Zealand have held the Cup unchallenged since 2003 and are the reigning holders of the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, which includes South Africa and Argentina.

"The first two Bledisloe Cup matches will set the tone, as we know the Australians will throw everything at us, while we're expecting the South Africans and Argentinians to be as bruising and physical as always," said Hansen.

Squad:

Backs - Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Ryan Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Lima Sopoaga, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Forwards - Kieran Read (captain), Liam Squire, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Wyatt Crockett, Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)