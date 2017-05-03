Misbah makes 99 again, Pakistan in strong position against Windies

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was dismissed for 99, a week after he was left stranded on the same score, as his side took an 81-run first innings lead during the second test against West Indies in Barbados on Tuesday.

Misbah had the dubious honour of becoming the first player from his country to finish on 99 not out during their first innings of last week's seven-wicket first test victory in Jamaica.

Seeking his 11th test century on Tuesday, the 42-year-old failed to control a rising delivery from West Indies captain Jason Holder with the ball hitting his glove and popping up for an easy catch at second slip.

Despite the personal disappointment, his team ended day three in a strong position after opener Azhar Ali scored his 13th test century.

West Indies had to endure a nervous 13 overs in their second innings before stumps and were 40 for one at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, still 41 runs behind Pakistan's 393.

Kraigg Brathwaite was on eight with Shimron Hetmyer on 22 at the close. Opener Kieran Powell had been caught behind by a diving Sarfraz Ahmed for six off Mohammad Abbas to give the visitors the start they wanted.

With the pitch starting to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan will be salivating at the opportunity to have a crack at the hosts on Wednesday.

The home team had done well to restrict Pakistan to under 400, with pacemen Shannon Gabriel (4-81) and Holder (3-42) the best of the bowlers.

However, it was leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo who dismissed Azhar, caught behind for 105 after a 278-ball stay at the crease.

