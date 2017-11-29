Misfiring Tottenham slump to defeat at Leicester

Nov 28: Tottenham Hotspur's alarming slump continued as Leicester City beat them 2-1 on Tuesday with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez on target to avenge last season's home mauling by the visitors at the King Power stadium.

The north London side, who last week topped their Champions League group above Real Madrid, have now lost three of their last five Premier League games and could find themselves 16 points behind leaders Manchester City on Wednesday.

Goals conceded early and late in a torrid first half for Tottenham left them with a mountain to climb.

Spurs striker Harry Kane, who scored four times in a 6-1 romp at Leicester in May, pulled a goal back but the visitors paid for some woeful finishing with substitute Fernando Llorente the worst culprit with a glaring miss late on.

"The first half was a poor performance and it was difficult after that to get back into the game," manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "We feel very disappointed in our performance."

The only bright note was a first appearance for 13 months for Erik Lamela who came on and set up Kane's goal.

"His quality will be important for us in the future. I am happy for him to play 15 minutes," Pochettino said.

Leicester were vibrant in the first half and took the lead after 13 minutes when Vardy was picked out by Marc Albrighton's pass and dinked a volley over the stranded Hugo Lloris.

Spurs responded with Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli having chances to equalise but were dealt a crushing blow on the stroke of halftime when Algeria forward Mahrez cut in from the right and sent a spectacular dipping effort into the top corner.

Lamela came on for Christian Eriksen and his pass allowed Kane to rifle home. Tottenham then had a penalty appeal waved away and Llorente blazed over from close range as Leicester hung on for their first home win against Spurs since 2002.

Surprise 2015-16 title winners Leicester moved up to ninth with 17 points and seem to be heading in the right direction under new manager Claude Puel after a poor start to the season.

"The first 30 minutes were amazing but after that it was important to keep the result with solidity and desire and in the end it was fantastic work by the team to get this result," said the Frenchman.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)