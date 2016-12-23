Mixed Martial Arts-'Cyborg' Justino in possible doping violation

REUTERS: Top-ranked female mixed martial arts featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino has been informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of a possible doping violation, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said on Thursday.

The UFC said in a statement it was formally notified that USADA told Justino of a potential anti-doping policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on Dec. 5.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC's anti-doping policy, would handle "the appropriate adjudication of this case," the UFC said, adding that a full review process was assured under the policy before any sanctions may be imposed.

Justino last fought on Sept. 24, stopping Lina Lansberg in the second round as part of a UFC Fight Night event in her native Brazil.

The 31-year-old (17-1) previously tested positive for an anabolic steroid in December 2011, which she blamed on a diet supplement she received from a former coach.

