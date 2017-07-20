Mkhitaryan eager to help United's new boys settle in

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is impressed with the Premier League club's new signings and says the team is keen on helping them adapt quickly to life at Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming season.

United have signed defender Victor Lindelof and striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's friendly win over Real Salt Lake, and Mkhitaryan praised their skills but understands the need to settle in.

"They are training well," Mkhitaryan told the club website. (www.manutd.com)

"They are very good guys and we are trying to help them to adapt. It is very important for them and us to get into the team as quickly as they can because we need them for the start of the season. We are doing our best to help them settle."

Belgium international Lukaku had the second highest tally in the league with 25 goals last season and his national team mate and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has identified the 24-year-old's self-belief as his key strength.

"Romelu has got one incredible ability. It is his desire to score goals. A lot of people have commented on Romelu over the years and he has taken a lot of criticism," Kompany told reporters ahead of Thursday's friendly between the two sides.

"But his biggest strength is his belief in himself and the ability to always score goals and have that drive constantly.

"I think that is what Manchester United bought... Therefore they have added a good player to the squad and it is going to increase the competition in the Premier League for the title."

United and City play their first match in the International Champions Cup against each other before facing Spanish champions Real Madrid on July 23 and 26 respectively.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)