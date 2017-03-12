MMA: Angela Lee retains ONE Championship title with dominant display

BANGKOK: Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee successfully made the first defence of her One Championship title belt on Saturday (Mar 11) with a third-round technical knockout (TKO) of Taiwanese contender Jenny Huang.

Lee utilised her significant height, at 1.63m, to ensure reach advantage to overwhelm 1.55m-tall Huang from the get-go of their atomweight (47.7kg-52.2kg) tilt.

Stringing together kickboxing combinations with rangy punching and damaging knees and elbows in the clinch, submission specialist Lee waited till midway through the third frame to take the fight to the ground. Once the 20-year-old established top position and took the back, she made light work of her opponent, pounding on a hapless Huang before the referee slid in to halt the contest with just over a minute left in the round.

Huang, 26, snaps a perfect five-win streak while Lee extends her unblemished record to seven wins and no losses, along with bragging rights as the youngest champion of a major MMA promotion.

Born in Canada and raised in Hawaii to Singapore-Korean parentage, Lee shot to fame in May last year by engaging Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in a five-round war at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee edged the decision to be awarded the inaugural women’s atomweight strap of Singapore-based Asian organisation One Championship.